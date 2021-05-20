UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes For Dialogue With NATO Within OSCE, Ready To Defend Itself - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia Hopes for Dialogue With NATO Within OSCE, Ready to Defend Itself - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia would like NATO to be more open to a dialogue with Russia within the OSCE security forum, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I hope that the West will act responsibly within the OSCE... and stops announcing its unilateral actions and exercises involving tens of thousands of troops... We want there to be a dialogue that we initially agreed upon within the OSCE," he said.

Lavrov accused NATO of big-power arrogance and looking down on other security alliances, such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization of post-Soviet states.

"This is not the only example of arrogance that our Western partners have been increasingly showing on the international arena. We are of course drawing conclusions. We will do everything it takes to ensure our security in a reliable and indisputable manner," the minister stressed.

Lavrov spoke after a meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson on the sidelines of the 12th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik.

Related Topics

NATO Russia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

37 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

52 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

53 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.