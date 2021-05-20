Russia Hopes for Dialogue With NATO Within OSCE, Ready to Defend Itself - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia would like NATO to be more open to a dialogue with Russia within the OSCE security forum, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I hope that the West will act responsibly within the OSCE... and stops announcing its unilateral actions and exercises involving tens of thousands of troops... We want there to be a dialogue that we initially agreed upon within the OSCE," he said.

Lavrov accused NATO of big-power arrogance and looking down on other security alliances, such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization of post-Soviet states.

"This is not the only example of arrogance that our Western partners have been increasingly showing on the international arena. We are of course drawing conclusions. We will do everything it takes to ensure our security in a reliable and indisputable manner," the minister stressed.

Lavrov spoke after a meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson on the sidelines of the 12th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik.