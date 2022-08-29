UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes For Different Climate During 2026 NPT Review Conference - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Russia Hopes for Different Climate During 2026 NPT Review Conference - Foreign Ministry

Russia hopes that the atmosphere during the next Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) review conference in 2026 will be very different and will allow more chances to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department Deputy Director Igor Vishnevetsky told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia hopes that the atmosphere during the next Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) review conference in 2026 will be very different and will allow more chances to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department Deputy Director Igor Vishnevetsky told Sputnik.

"I would like to hope that by this time the international climate will be completely different and therefore there will be more opportunities to negotiate," Vishnevetsky said on Monday.

The responsibility of all members of the NPT community is to successfully realize that the goals and objectives within the accord framework's three components can only be achieved in conditions of strategic stability, he said.

The NPT three main pillars include nonproliferation, disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

This year, the NPT review conference was concluded in late August and did not reach a consensus amid the main point of contention over Ukraine.

The states of the collective Western wanted to condemn Russia's activities around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while Moscow viewed their stance as being a purely political move to further isolate Russia.

The NPT review conference is held every five years but was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures and will be held in 2026.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear August All

Recent Stories

Saddened to see devastation caused by floods in Pa ..

Saddened to see devastation caused by floods in Pakistan: Modi

1 second ago
 Decline in Investment in Russia to Be Limited to 2 ..

Decline in Investment in Russia to Be Limited to 2% - Deputy Prime Minister

4 seconds ago
 Labour dept to establish flood relief camps

Labour dept to establish flood relief camps

1 minute ago
 PSH children distribute relief items among flood h ..

PSH children distribute relief items among flood hit people

1 minute ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers to Discuss JCPO ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers to Discuss JCPOA Situation in Moscow on Wedne ..

1 minute ago
 Sweden to Send Ukraine $100Mln in Military, Econom ..

Sweden to Send Ukraine $100Mln in Military, Economic Aid - Prime Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.