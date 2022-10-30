Russia Hopes for Discussions With Turkey on 'Grain Deal' in Near Future - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russia hopes for contacts with the United Nations (UN) and Turkey on the "grain deal" after it suspended its participation in the exports agreement due to the drone attack in Sevastopol, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Sunday.

"We will possibly discuss it with both the UN and Turkey as the participants in the Istanbul deal. I think these contacts will take place in the near future," Rudenko told reporters.