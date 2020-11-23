Following the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, which is an important part of the international arms control system, Russia hopes for the goodwill of other participants in the issues related to fulfilling its conditions, the head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Following the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, which is an important part of the international arms control system, Russia hopes for the goodwill of other participants in the issues related to fulfilling its conditions, the head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said on Monday.

The US' participation in the Treaty on Open Skies officially ended on Sunday, six months after Washington announced its intention to quit the agreement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already expressed regret over the US move, adding that this step would make the treaty itself no longer viable.

"We really hope for the goodwill, because the Europeans are much more interested in the existence of the treaty," Gavrilov said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to him, it is in the interests of European countries to reaffirm their commitments under the treaty amid reports that the United States is pressuring other participants to provide them with intelligence obtained during flights over the Russian territory.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights. More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

Many European countries have voiced regrets over the US move and expressed hope that Washington would reconsider its decision.