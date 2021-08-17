UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia Hopes for Formation of Inclusive Transitional Institutions in Afghanistan - Lavrov

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia hopes that inclusive transitional institutions will be formed in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Afghan Supreme Council for National Reconciliation head Abdullah Abdullah are calling for the launch of a comprehensive inter-Afghan dialogue, Lavrov recalled.

"They made such a proposal.

One of the leaders of Afghanistan's north, [head of the Hezb-e-Islami political party, Gulbuddi] Hekmatyar also joined the call. Literally these days and these hours, negotiations with a Taliban [terrorist group, banned in Russia] representative are ongoing. I hope very much that this will result in an agreement for the Afghans to form inclusive transitional institutions as an important step toward fully normalizing the situation in this long-suffering country," Lavrov told reporters.

