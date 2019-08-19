Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked France for its position on Russia's return to the Council of Europe and said the Russian side also hoped for Paris' support in building constructive relations with the European Union

"We are grateful to France for its position on the Council of Europe, on the full-scale return of the Russian delegation. I think that this will contribute to building normal, full-fledged, trusting relations on the European continent, and I hope for France's support to build work with the European Union in the same manner," Putin told reporters before talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.