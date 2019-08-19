UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes For France's Support When Building Constructive Relations With EU - Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Russia Hopes for France's Support When Building Constructive Relations With EU - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked France for its position on Russia's return to the Council of Europe and said the Russian side also hoped for Paris' support in building constructive relations with the European Union

FORT BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked France for its position on Russia's return to the Council of Europe and said the Russian side also hoped for Paris' support in building constructive relations with the European Union.

"We are grateful to France for its position on the Council of Europe, on the full-scale return of the Russian delegation. I think that this will contribute to building normal, full-fledged, trusting relations on the European continent, and I hope for France's support to build work with the European Union in the same manner," Putin told reporters before talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

