Russia Hopes for Frank Conversation With Taliban on October 20 - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Representatives of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) have accepted the invitation to the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital hosts on October 20, and Russia hopes to have a frank conversation and express all of its concerns, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday.

"We have invited a delegation from Kabul and they have already made a decision to participate.

We are waiting for the composition of the delegation to be announced ... On (October) 20, we plan to have a frank conversation with representatives of the new Afghan leadership," Kabulov said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow plans "to openly express concerns to the Afghan delegation, not in the form of demands, but as a dialogue on starting to solve problems constructively."

"We do not expect any breakthrough decisions, this is a long process," Kabulov concluded.