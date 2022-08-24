Russia Hopes For IAEA Mission To Zaporizhzhia In Late August, Early September - Nebenzia
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia hopes that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would conduct a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in late August or early September, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.
"We hope as early as late August, early September," Nebenzia said on Tuesday afternoon.