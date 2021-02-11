Russia Hopes for JCPOA Compromise Before Iran Further Scales Down Obligations - Ryabkov

Russia hopes that there may be a compromise on Iran's nuclear deal before February 21, when Tehran is expected to further ease restrictions on its nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

"There isn't a lot of time, considering that on February 21, in accordance with the law adopted by Iran, the country will take the next step toward reducing its obligations, which were accepted voluntarily. It would be good to find some compromise that would help avoid further escalation before that deadline," Ryabkov told a press conference.

The priority is to reverse Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA as well as US sanctions against Iran, the deputy minister said.

"It is probably impossible to do it all at once, but it would be wrong to delay. We are openly telling this to Americans," Ryabkov said.

To avoid arguments over who should act first, it would be reasonable to plan simultaneous actions of Washington and Tehran, Ryabkov added.