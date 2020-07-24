UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes For Media Cooperation With China To Preserve WWII History - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russia Hopes for Media Cooperation With China to Preserve WWII History - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Moscow is hoping for media cooperation with Beijing to protect the history of World War II from being distorted, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The peoples of the Soviet Union and China have taken the blow, a huge blow from militarists and fascists, and have passed through the most severe tests. And we certainly pay increased attention to objective coverage of the events of those years, defending the results of the Second World War, fighting against attempts to falsify history, and look forward to media cooperation with Chinese partners in this area," Zakharova said at consultations on information issues at the level of official representatives of the Russian and Chinese foreign ministries.

This year the world celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Axis powers' defeat by the Allies, which included China and the Soviet Union. In recent years there have been attempts by some countries to undermine the role of the Soviet Union in those events or even casting it as an aggressor.

