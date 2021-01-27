UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes For Progress In Talks With US On Arms Control Future - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:19 PM

Russia Hopes for Progress in Talks With US on Arms Control Future - Ryabkov

Russia hopes to have successful negotiations with the United States on the future of the arms control in the next five years, for which the New START deal is likely to be extended, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia hopes to have successful negotiations with the United States on the future of the arms control in the next five years, for which the New START deal is likely to be extended, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We want to use this period of time for establishing in-depth intensive negotiations with the US on the future of the arms control in a bid to agree on a new security formula, which would cover all the factors that have influence on international security and strategic stability," Ryabkov told reporters.

There are no exact plans regarding the strategic stability talks with Washington, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States All

Recent Stories

MoHAP inaugurates Regenerative Medicine Centre at ..

6 minutes ago

Three killed, one injured as vehicle falls into di ..

1 minute ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed meets UAE Paralympic hero Kha ..

15 minutes ago

Israeli Army Chief Slams Iran Nuclear Deal as Oper ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Welcomes Russian-US Agreement to Extend Ne ..

1 minute ago

UN rights chief seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.