Russia Hopes for Progress in Talks With US on Arms Control Future - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia hopes to have successful negotiations with the United States on the future of the arms control in the next five years, for which the New START deal is likely to be extended, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We want to use this period of time for establishing in-depth intensive negotiations with the US on the future of the arms control in a bid to agree on a new security formula, which would cover all the factors that have influence on international security and strategic stability," Ryabkov told reporters.

There are no exact plans regarding the strategic stability talks with Washington, the diplomat added.