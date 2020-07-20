UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes For Prompt Conflict Settlement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:17 PM

Russia Hopes for Prompt Conflict Settlement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan - Kremlin

Moscow wishes that Yerevan and Baku would settle the ongoing conflict shortly, as it would deescalate tensions between Armenians and Azerbaijanis living in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Moscow wishes that Yerevan and Baku would settle the ongoing conflict shortly, as it would deescalate tensions between Armenians and Azerbaijanis living in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to Peskov, the border dispute between the two countries in the South Caucasus is not going unnoticed for millions of Russian citizens with an Armenian or Azerbaijani background who are respectable members of the Russian society. When asked about incidents between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Moscow, the spokesman said that sometimes diaspora members might "react emotionally" to the Yerevan-Baku border dispute.

"Therefore, we hope that this situation will be resolved as soon as possible, and thus the emotional state will also return to normal," Peskov said during a press conference.

The Kremlin spokesman also recalled that Moscow has called on both sides to cease hostilities and adhere to ceasefire obligations.

The armed confrontation escalated on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, north from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The clashes took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other. Azerbaijan has so far confirmed 12 fatalities among their servicemen, while Armenia reported four deaths.

