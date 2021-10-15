UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes For Restoring Tourist Flows With Israel - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia hopes that the tourist flows with Israel will restore with the improvement of the epidemiological situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the article on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel, published by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

"We hope that it will be possible to restore mutual tourist flows as soon as the sanitary and epidemiological situation improves," Lavrov said in the article.

The foreign minister added that Russia is traditionally one of the top three countries in terms of the number of visitors to Israel.

More Stories From World

