Russia Hopes For Stabilization Of Situation In Kyrgyzstan - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:56 PM

Russia is hoping that the current political unrest in Kyrgyzstan, which culminated in Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigning from his post as president, will stabilize in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russia is hoping that the current political unrest in Kyrgyzstan, which culminated in Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigning from his post as president, will stabilize in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We hope for a speedy stabilization of the situation in the republic. We express hope that this process will take place within the framework of the constitution and national legislation. Russia, as a strategic partner and ally of Kyrgyzstan, has provided and will continue to provide all necessary assistance to this end," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

A wave of public unrest has swept through the Central Asian country after the parliamentary elections of October 4.

The results of the election were subsequently annulled by the country's Central Election Commission after supporters of opposition parties that did not meet the seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in parliament took to the streets in protest.

As many as 1,200 people have suffered injuries throughout the unrest to date, and at least one person has died.

Following Jeenbekov's resignation on Thursday, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who himself only entered office one day ago, said that he has assumed presidential powers.

