Russia Hopes for Urgent Launch of Arbitration Against US by Guterres - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russia hopes for an immediate launch by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of arbitration against the United States because of violation of obligations regarding the UN host country, including in the context of non-issuance of visas to Russian diplomats, Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said.

"We hope that the secretary general will not block the only means of legal protection against arbitrariness and discrimination by the host country available to UN members and will immediately launch the UN-US arbitration," Zabolotskaya said.

She said a further delay in the issue would undermine the authority of the UN in general.

"The situation with new employees appointed to work in the Permanent Mission is also degrading: almost 50 are waiting for US entry visas. More than half of them, longer than three months," Zabolotskaya said.