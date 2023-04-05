Close
Russia Hopes Foreign Ambassadors Will Be Involved In Political Dialogue - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed confidence that newly arrived foreign ambassadors to Russia will be involved in political dialogue and the resolution of socio-economic and humanitarian issues.

"You have been entrusted with the honorable and at the same time responsible mission of representing your countries in Russia. We assume that you will be actively involved in resolving a number of issues related to political dialogue, trade and economic relations, cultural and humanitarian exchanges and contacts between people," Putin said at the credentials ceremony.

The president also expressed the hope that the activities of foreign embassies will contribute to the development of relations between the countries.

"The situation in the world today is not easy, there are many contradictions that sometimes seem insoluble and often interfere with the normal productive countries' interaction. Nevertheless, I hope that the activities of your embassies will contribute to the development of cooperation between our countries," Putin said.

He also told the ambassadors that any of their initiatives and proposals in this direction would be supported by both the Russian authorities and the country's business and social circles.

