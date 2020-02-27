Russia Hopes French Military to Attend May 9 Parade in Moscow - Chief of General Staff

Russia hopes that representatives of the French military will attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia hopes that representatives of the French military will attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"We sincerely honor the memory of the French military, which fought alongside the Red Army against the common enemy, and we will be glad to see a French contingent among the participants in the Victory Day parade on Red Square on May 9, 2020," the Ministry of Defense quoted Gerasimov as saying during a meeting with his French counterpart Gen.

Francois Lecointre.

Gerasimov also noted the importance of direct and open dialogue between Moscow and Paris, as Russia prepares for the anniversary celebrations, according to the statement.

As many as 20 units from former Soviet republics and the Soviet Union's allies in World War II, such as the US and the UK, have been invited to participate in the Victory Day celebrations in the Russian capital.

On February 14, the Timothy Davis, president of The Greatest Generations Foundation, told Sputnik that twelve US veterans of the conflict will travel to Russia for the May 9 celebrations.