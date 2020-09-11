UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes Germany To Fulfill Obligations On Providing Information On Navalny - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:05 PM

Russia hopes that Germany will comply with its obligation to share information on the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia hopes that Germany will comply with its obligation to share information on the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

Navalny fell ill while on a plane and was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk. He was then transferred to a clinic in Berlin. The German government said he was poisoned with a Novichok-type substance. The tests made in Russia did not show any traces of poison.

"I hope these absurd actions will stop and Germany will comply with its obligations under the agreement with Russia, even if just to uphold the reputation of German punctuality," Lavrov told a press conference.

Russia is interested in receiving information about Navalny through the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the minister added.

"We have seen the letter [Germany sent to the OPCW on Navalny], and its says only that German experts believe there was a poisoning and the so-called Novichok was used," Lavrov said.

The minister remarked that all the people who were with Navalny at the time of the incident were "beginning to move to Germany" amid Berlin's "groundless accusations."

"All of this is quite unpleasant and prompts some serious thoughts," Lavrov said.

