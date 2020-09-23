UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Germany Will Continue To Support Nord Stream 2 - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia Hopes Germany Will Continue to Support Nord Stream 2 - Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The German government has been supporting the Nord Stream 2 project so far, and Russia hopes that this support will continue, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said.

"As for Nord Stream 2, this is an international economic project. It meets European standards and has received all necessary permits.

It meets the interests of Germany and helps to make its products more competitive at the international level and to cover its energy needs amid the abandonment of nuclear energy and coal," Nechayev said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, adding that 'the Federal government is still supporting the project and we hope that it will be so."

"Of course, Germany and the EU can determine their own energy security, but US senators should not be allowed to send letters with threats to European companies and authorities," he noted.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear German Germany Nord All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

5 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

1 hour ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

2 hours ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.