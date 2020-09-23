Russia Hopes Germany Will Continue to Support Nord Stream 2 - Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The German government has been supporting the Nord Stream 2 project so far, and Russia hopes that this support will continue, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said.

"As for Nord Stream 2, this is an international economic project. It meets European standards and has received all necessary permits.

It meets the interests of Germany and helps to make its products more competitive at the international level and to cover its energy needs amid the abandonment of nuclear energy and coal," Nechayev said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, adding that 'the Federal government is still supporting the project and we hope that it will be so."

"Of course, Germany and the EU can determine their own energy security, but US senators should not be allowed to send letters with threats to European companies and authorities," he noted.