Russia Hopes Hungary to Greenlight Paks 2 Nuclear Power Plant Project in 2021 - Rosatom

PAKS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom expects Hungary to give the go-ahead to its Paks-2 nuclear power plant project in 2021, Director General Alexey Likhachev said Tuesday.

The only nuclear power plant in Hungary, Paks, has four reactors, producing a half of the nation's electricity. Rosatom wants to build two more reactors. Hungary has approved the technical project.

"The next step is to submit documents to the client and make sure that they hand them over to the regulator in June next year. The regulator will have 15 months to review the documents. Based on this, we expect to get the license in the second half of 2021," Likhachev told reporters.

The nuclear power plant runs Soviet-built VVER-440 pressurized water reactors. Rosatom wants to equip the facility with two state-of-art VVER-1200 units and has offered Hungary a loan of up to $11 billion to help it fund the $14 billion project.