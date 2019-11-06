UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Hungary To Greenlight Paks 2 Nuclear Power Plant Project In 2021 - Rosatom

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Russia Hopes Hungary to Greenlight Paks 2 Nuclear Power Plant Project in 2021 - Rosatom

PAKS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom expects Hungary to give the go-ahead to its Paks-2 nuclear power plant project in 2021, Director General Alexey Likhachev said Tuesday.

The only nuclear power plant in Hungary, Paks, has four reactors, producing a half of the nation's electricity. Rosatom wants to build two more reactors. Hungary has approved the technical project.

"The next step is to submit documents to the client and make sure that they hand them over to the regulator in June next year. The regulator will have 15 months to review the documents. Based on this, we expect to get the license in the second half of 2021," Likhachev told reporters.

The nuclear power plant runs Soviet-built VVER-440 pressurized water reactors. Rosatom wants to equip the facility with two state-of-art VVER-1200 units and has offered Hungary a loan of up to $11 billion to help it fund the $14 billion project.

Related Topics

Loan Electricity Water Russia Nuclear Hungary June Billion

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

3 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.