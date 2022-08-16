Russia Hopes IAEA Mission Will Not Be Sent to Zaporizhzhia NPP Via Front Line - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Moscow hopes that Kiev and the UN will not risk the lives of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) by sending them via the line of contact, there are other routes, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainians directly say that the international mission should go to the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Ukrainian side and cross the front line. I think this is too risky and endangers the lives of high-level international officials. There are other routes by which you can go to the station," Ulyanov told the Solovyov Live show.