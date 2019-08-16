Russia Hopes India, Pakistan to Avoid Escalation Over Kashmir - Deputy Envoy to UN

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russia is concerned about the tough rhetoric between India and Pakistan over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and hopes that an escalation of the situation can be avoided, Russia 's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's military said at least four servicemen were killed over the past 24 hours in clashes with Indian soldiers in the disputed Kashmir region at the border between the countries.

"We are very much concerned, hope to avoid it," Polyanskiy said responding to whether Russia is concerned about the possibility of an escalation.

Polyanskiy added that the differences between India and Pakistan should be resolved in a bilateral manner.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that had ensured a special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Under the new Indian government initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region - the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state - since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability in the region continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions incrased earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.