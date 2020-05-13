Russia Hopes India to Support Joint Statement on Biological Security at SCO Summit- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia hopes that New Delhi will support the proposal by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) members to adopt a statement on biological security at the Organization's next summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a video call among SCO foreign ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia hopes that New Delhi will support the proposal by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) members to adopt a statement on biological security at the Organization's next summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a video call among SCO foreign ministers.

The upcoming SCO summit in St.

Petersburg is scheduled to take place from July 21-23.

"We hope that our Indian partners will support the proposal of the other SCO members to adopt at the next summit in St. Petersburg a statement on the current state of biological security," Lavrov stated.

The Russian foreign minister also praised the agreement to create a consolidated document summarizing the experience of SCO countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.�