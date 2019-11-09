UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes Iran Does Not Develop Nuclear Weapons - Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:59 PM

Moscow hopes that Iran will not have nuclear weapons and the necessary control and verification mechanisms have been created for this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Moscow hopes that Iran will not have nuclear weapons and the necessary control and verification mechanisms have been created for this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"Iran does not have nuclear weapons, and we hope it never will have.

For this, the international community has created a reliable international legal safety net and the necessary inspection mechanisms," Ryabkov said at the international conference on nonproliferation in Moscow.

Tehran took another step away this week from its commitments not to develop its nuclear program when it said it began injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at an underground facility. The United States fear that Iran wants to reduce its "break-out" time, which is the time it takes to accumulate enough nuclear material to build a bomb.

