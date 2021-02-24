MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Moscow hopes that Iran's suspension of the Additional Protocol of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will not last for a long period of time, Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"Pursuant to national law #Iran suspended Additional Protocol today.

Let's hope that the suspension will not last long and provisional application of this important verification tool will resume soon in the context of political efforts to restore full implementation of #JCPOA," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Tehran's intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol on inspections of its nuclear sites starting February 21. The ministry stressed that this would concern only additional inspections.