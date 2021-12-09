Russia Hopes JCPOA Negotiations to Be Effective - Foreign Ministry

Russia hopes that negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which resumed on Thursday in Vienna, will be effective, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

"We hope that these (negotiations) will be effective and that it will initiate further work at the expert level," Zakharova told a briefing.