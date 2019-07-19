Russia Hopes Kiev Court Will Release Vyshinsky - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia hopes that the Kiev court will release RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, since the Ukrainian legislation allows it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russia hopes that the Kiev court will release RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, since the Ukrainian legislation allows it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Podolsky district court of Kiev will hear later on Friday Vyshinsky's case.

"We hope that the Kiev court will reduce the precautionary measure and release our journalist from custody. The Ukrainian legislation provides such a possibility," Karasin said.

Ukraine has mentioned Vyshinsky among Russian prisoners in Ukraine who could be exchanged for Ukrainians held in Russian custody as part of a swap, the deputy foreign minister noted.

Vyshinsky was detained on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists. Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release. In turn, the organization's secretary general, Thomas Greminger, has said that all OSCE member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in the media's work.