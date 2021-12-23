UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes Kiev Will Comply With Ceasefire In Donbas - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:20 PM

Russia hopes that Ukraine will comply with all ceasefire commitments in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia hopes that Ukraine will comply with all ceasefire commitments in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Kiev announced earlier that at the latest meeting of the contact group, an agreement was reached on the resumption of the ceasefire in Donbas.

According to Zakharova, after the parties signed measures to strengthen the ceasefire at the end of July 2020, Donetsk and Luhansk have complied with and continue to comply with all obligations under this document and have invariably called on Kiev for the same in negotiations, and Ukraine has constantly evaded it, continuing shelling of Donbas.

"Despite the fact that in a joint statement, the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine evaded a direct public ban on the opening of return fire without the permission of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we still hope that Kiev will comply with all obligations to ensure a sustainable ceasefire in eastern Ukraine," Zakharova said in a statement.

