Russia Hopes Lebanon to Form Efficient Government - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Moscow expects that Lebanon will manage to form a capable government supported by the country's leading political forces, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun appointed 65-year-old businessman Najib Mikati as the prime minister.

"Given the situation in Lebanon, Najib Mikati has a difficult task. We expect that there will be a capable cabinet of ministers that enjoys the support of the leading political forces of the Lebanese Republic. This meets the genuine national interests of Lebanon, which has traditionally friendly relations with Russia," the statement read.

The ministry called on all political and confessional groups to act responsibly and express willingness for constructive dialogue and compromises, given those social and economic challenges that Lebanon faces.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a deep economic crisis. The national Currency has lost over 80% of its value, while the population is facing the shortage of fuel and other essentials.

The economic collapse is being accompanied by the political crisis, as the country has had no stable government since January 2020, when Saad Hariri, who was the prime minister since 2016, left his post. He was appointed as the prime minister-designate again in October 2020, following the resignation of Hassan Diab, who quit over the Beirut port blast, and Mustapha Adib, who failed to form a government. Hariri claimed that he would manage to find a compromise between all blocs and parties, but failed.