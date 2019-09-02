Russia is hoping that French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

Lavrov remarked that Macron had briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the plan during his visit to France.

"President Putin supported the attitude of the French leader under the understanding that the initiative would be aimed at full implementation of the JCPOA without any elements added or withdrawn and that any additional ideas that may appear could be discussed separately, regardless of the JCPOA commitments," the minister said after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"We hope that this useful initiative of the French president will bring results, and we are grateful to our Iranian friends for detailed and trust-filled information and assessment of where that process is at the moment," Lavrov said.