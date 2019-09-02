UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Macron's Initiative On JCPOA To Bring Good Results - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:12 PM

Russia Hopes Macron's Initiative on JCPOA to Bring Good Results - Foreign Minister

Russia is hoping that French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia is hoping that French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

Lavrov remarked that Macron had briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the plan during his visit to France.

"President Putin supported the attitude of the French leader under the understanding that the initiative would be aimed at full implementation of the JCPOA without any elements added or withdrawn and that any additional ideas that may appear could be discussed separately, regardless of the JCPOA commitments," the minister said after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"We hope that this useful initiative of the French president will bring results, and we are grateful to our Iranian friends for detailed and trust-filled information and assessment of where that process is at the moment," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Russia France Visit Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

Taiwan's manufacturer continues to contract in Aug ..

2 minutes ago

Consumers complain undue penalties in bills by Pes ..

2 minutes ago

Overall affairs of policing being improved: IGP Si ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Accuses US of Provoking Iran Into Violating ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik, Mongolia's Montsame Mark 80 Year ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuf ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.