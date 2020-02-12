(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Moscow expects media watchdogs to respond to Ukraine's attempts to curb freedom of the press, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday.

Harlem Desir, the media freedom representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said that police raid last Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ukrainian television network 1+1 might have a chilling effect on the work of all media.

"The problem is that this reaction is very sporadic and light-handed. They should have reacted as only they can," Zakharova said.

Russia expects that Ukraine will heed the criticism of the international community and stop treating media arbitrarily, the spokeswoman added.

She said Ukraine had also banned local broadcasters from retransmitting shows aired in Russia and barred media companies owned by Russian nationals or tax residents from working in the country.