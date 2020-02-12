UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Media Watchdogs To Respond To Ukraine's Attack On Press Freedom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:46 PM

Russia Hopes Media Watchdogs to Respond to Ukraine's Attack on Press Freedom

Moscow expects media watchdogs to respond to Ukraine's attempts to curb freedom of the press, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Moscow expects media watchdogs to respond to Ukraine's attempts to curb freedom of the press, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday.

Harlem Desir, the media freedom representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said that police raid last Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ukrainian television network 1+1 might have a chilling effect on the work of all media.

"The problem is that this reaction is very sporadic and light-handed. They should have reacted as only they can," Zakharova said.

Russia expects that Ukraine will heed the criticism of the international community and stop treating media arbitrarily, the spokeswoman added.

She said Ukraine had also banned local broadcasters from retransmitting shows aired in Russia and barred media companies owned by Russian nationals or tax residents from working in the country.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Drivers await big chill at too-warm Sweden rally

1 minute ago

JIT to probe murder case of SUP leader formed

1 minute ago

Russia to Host Next Meeting of BRICS Anti-Terror W ..

1 minute ago

Nadeem Afzal Chan urges parliamentarian to refrain ..

1 minute ago

US mulling gas supply to Belarus via Lithuania: en ..

8 minutes ago

Stock markets climb on easing economic concerns ov ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.