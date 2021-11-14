UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes Middle East Countries To Be Interested In Checkmate Fighter - Trade Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Russia is expecting middle East countries to be interested in its new stealth fighter Checkmate, Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Sunday.

Russia is exhibiting Checkmate at the Dubai Airshow that opens Sunday.

"You can also see here helicopters Mi-28NE and Ka-52K, as well as Checkmate, which is something new for us, which we have already shown at MAKS (Air Show in the Moscow region) this year. This is the debut abroad, and it is no coincidence that it's in the UAE. We have high hopes for this market," Manturov told reporters at the airshow.

More Stories From World

