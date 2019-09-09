Russia Hopes Moscow-Kiev Relations to Normalize in Parallel With Donbas Settlement -Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Moscow hopes Russia-Ukraine relations will improve along with the Donbas settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We all expressed satisfaction with the 35-for-35 exchange that took place the day before yesterday, this event was widely covered by the media, it was welcomed by all our and Ukrainian partners without exception.

We hope that this is a good sign that allows us to count on the fact that in parallel with the settlement in Donbas, Russia-Ukraine relations will be normalizing," Lavrov said at the 12th meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in the "2 + 2" format in Moscow.