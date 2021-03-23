Russia Hopes Moscow Meeting on Afghanistan Helps Yield Long-Awaited Progress - Nebenzia

Russia expects the meeting among the members of the extended Troika - Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan - held in Moscow last week will help to yield progress toward resolving the conflict in Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia expects the meeting among the members of the extended Troika - Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan - held in Moscow last week will help to yield progress toward resolving the conflict in Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We expect that the yield of the Moscow work will be used by the Afghans when they discuss the issues of substance they have on the agenda to attain the long-awaited progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations," Nebenzia told a meeting of the UN Security Council.