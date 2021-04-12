Russia hopes Natanz 'incident' will not 'undermine' Iran nuclear talks: ministry

Russia's foreign ministry said Monday it hoped a power outage at Iran's Natanz uranium plant, which Tehran denounced as an attack by Israel, would not "undermine" progress on nuclear deal talks

The ministry said in a statement that it was closely following the situation surrounding the "serious incident", which it hopes "will not undermine the consultations which are gaining momentum".