Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Russia Hopes New Hungarian Government to Retain Interest in Construction of Paks NPP

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia expects that the new Hungarian government will retain its interest in the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov told Sputnik.

"I believe that the government of Hungary, which will be formed following the results of the elections just held, will remain interested in the implementation of our largest bilateral project, which, among other things, is financed on favorable terms through a state loan provided by Russia," Stanislavov said.

The ambassador recalled that the Hungarian leadership had repeatedly stated that without nuclear energy, which ensures now about 52% of the country's energy balance, it is simply impossible to ensure the stability of the economy and energy supply to private households, especially at prices that are among the lowest in Europe.

According to Stanislavov, a series of new sanctions imposed by Brussels, which Hungary was forced to join, does not contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for the successful and timely implementation of the project.

"A certain adjustment of the course of its implementation will be required, taking into account the new realities, but these are all issues to be resolved, since we feel both the Hungarian and Russian parties to the contract are focused on the final result that meets mutual interests," he said.

"At present, the Hungarian National Atomic Energy Administration is completing the evaluation of the technical documentation provided by the contractor; we hope that all the necessary permits at this stage will be received soon," Stanislavov said.

The construction of new blocks is also an important factor that has a stimulating effect on the development of the entire economy of Hungary. The contract provides for a high degree of localization: local small and medium-sized businesses are involved in contract work, additional jobs are created, access roads, bridges, and highways are being built, the ambassador added.

