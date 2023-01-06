Russia Hopes New Israeli Government Will Not Destroy Palestinian Homes - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Russia is hopeful the new Israeli government will show political will and not aim at destroying Palestinian homes, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"We hope that the new Israeli cabinet will not take the path of escalation, will show political will and not take steps to create irreversible realities on the ground, including destruction of Palestinian homes and confiscation of their property in order to not to hinder the peace process," Nebenzia told the Security Council members.