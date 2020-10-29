Russia Hopes New Kyrgyz Authorities Will Comply With Agreements Reached - Foreign Ministry

Moscow expects that the new leadership of Kyrgyzstan will continue its strategic partnership with Russia and will abide by the agreements reached, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Moscow expects that the new leadership of Kyrgyzstan will continue its strategic partnership with Russia and will abide by the agreements reached, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Moscow notes that the situation in Kyrgyzstan is gradually stabilizing, she said.

"We expect that the new leadership of the republic will make every effort to consolidate the situation in the country and will do it in an exclusively legal manner, will continue the course of strategic partnership, cooperation with the Russia, will comply with the agreements reached earlier in the political, military, economic, cultural and other fields of bilateral cooperation, as well as within the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and SCO," Zakharova said at a briefing.