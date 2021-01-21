UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes New US Administration To Study Moscow's Idea For UN5 Summit - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:10 AM

Russia Hopes New US Administration to Study Moscow's Idea for UN5 Summit - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia hopes that the new US administration will examine Moscow's proposal to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and expects it to be organized once the coronavirus threat has weakened, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We expect the new [US] administration to study Russia's idea carefully and to have the UN5 summit organized as soon as the situation with the epidemic permits," the ambassador said.

In early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding the summit. France and China welcomed the idea publicly, the US and the UK reportedly backed it, too.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia China France Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

4 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

4 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

5 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

5 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.