WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia hopes that the new US administration will examine Moscow's proposal to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and expects it to be organized once the coronavirus threat has weakened, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We expect the new [US] administration to study Russia's idea carefully and to have the UN5 summit organized as soon as the situation with the epidemic permits," the ambassador said.

In early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding the summit. France and China welcomed the idea publicly, the US and the UK reportedly backed it, too.