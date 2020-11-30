Russia Hopes Next US Administration Will Respond to Proposals on Cybersecurity - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moscow hopes that the next US administration will give a meaningful response to Russia's proposals in the field of cybersecurity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"In recent months, Russia and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin personally presented series of specific proposals how to deal with this, including in the area of IT security or what is being called cybersecurity by our Western colleagues. So I wish the next administration of the United States will take time to consider this and come back to us with a meaningful response," Ryabkov said during the Russian-US forum "Dialogue Fort Ross".

"We are very open to whoever may seat in the next US administration to continue this discussion from where we stopped," he said.