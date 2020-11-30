UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes Next US Administration Will Respond To Proposals On Cybersecurity - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia Hopes Next US Administration Will Respond to Proposals on Cybersecurity - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moscow hopes that the next US administration will give a meaningful response to Russia's proposals in the field of cybersecurity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"In recent months, Russia and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin personally presented series of specific proposals how to deal with this, including in the area of IT security or what is being called cybersecurity by our Western colleagues. So I wish the next administration of the United States will take time to consider this and come back to us with a meaningful response," Ryabkov said during the Russian-US forum "Dialogue Fort Ross".

"We are very open to whoever may seat in the next US administration to continue this discussion from where we stopped," he said.

More Stories From World

