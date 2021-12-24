Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification Process to Complete in 2022 - Novak

Russia hopes that the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator will be completed next year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia hopes that the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator will be completed next year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We hope that it will be completed in 2022, approximately in the middle of the year," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.