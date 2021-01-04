Russia Hopes OPEC+ to Make Right Decisions on Increasing Back Oil Production - Novak

Russia hopes that the OPEC+ countries will make right decisions designed both at stabilizing the oil market and returning the oil production back to the previous levels, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russia hopes that the OPEC+ countries will make right decisions designed both at stabilizing the oil market and returning the oil production back to the previous levels, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We hope that we will gradually using different mechanisms and tools that have already proven themselves make right decisions aimed at stabilizing the market and restoring production, taking into account the balance of supply and demand that will be taking shape," Novak said at the opening of the OPEC+ meeting, held virtually.

Moscow also hopes that the global oil demand will recover in light of the start of COVID-19 mass vaccination, the deputy prime minister noted.