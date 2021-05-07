Russia Hopes P5 Summit Will Take Place Once Epidemiological Situation Allows - Lavrov
Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:26 PM
Moscow is hopeful that the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States and France will hold a leaders summit once the epidemiological situation permits, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday
"President Putin proposed the convening of a summit of the leaders of the P5, and we hope that this idea will become a reality once the epidemiological situation around the world has been normalized," Lavrov said during a high-level Security Council meeting.