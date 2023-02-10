UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes Part Of Its Fertilizers Will Be Sent To Eswatini Under Grain Deal - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Russia Hopes Part of Its Fertilizers Will Be Sent to Eswatini Under Grain Deal - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moscow expects that part of Russian fertilizers blocked in Europe will be sent to Eswatini, and asked the UN to help resolve this issue, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last month that Russia and Eswatini would appeal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a request to promptly send part of Russian fertilizers blocked in Europe to the African state.

"For our part, we sent a request to the UN secretary-general to assist the kingdom in this matter. We are looking forward to a positive outcome," Nebenzia said.

In addition, Syria asked Moscow for a free supply of Russian fertilizers, the diplomat said, noting that the situation in the country is especially difficult due to sanctions against Damascus.

"We publicly raised the question of the need to resolve this problem as soon as possible in the UN Security Council and appealed to the leadership of the organization to facilitate this and bring this matter to an end," Nebenzia added.

Moscow has offered to supply Russian fertilizers blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands to the poorest countries free of charge. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the first and only batch of Russian fertilizers stuck in Europe since September 2022 was shipped from the Netherlands to Malawi on February 7. The remaining cargo still cannot leave European ports.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Europe Damascus Estonia Belgium Latvia Malawi Netherlands February September From

Recent Stories

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

3 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

4 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

4 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.