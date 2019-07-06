UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Positive Atmosphere Of Putin-Trump Osaka Talks To Lead To Actions - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:50 AM

Russia Hopes Positive Atmosphere of Putin-Trump Osaka Talks to Lead to Actions - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Moscow is hopeful that the positive atmosphere of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump that recently took place on Japan's Osaka will turn into concrete actions, Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Sputnik.

"We hope that the positive atmosphere that dominated at the meeting in Osaka will be converted into concrete actions and instructing the authorities to rectify the crisis situation in Russian-US relations," Antonov said on Friday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin Japan United States

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes agreement for transitional period in ..

3 hours ago

UAE rulers condole King Salman on death of Princes ..

3 hours ago

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

3 hours ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

3 hours ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

4 hours ago

Cricket: World Cup table

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.