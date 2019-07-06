Russia Hopes Positive Atmosphere of Putin-Trump Osaka Talks to Lead to Actions - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Moscow is hopeful that the positive atmosphere of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump that recently took place on Japan's Osaka will turn into concrete actions, Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Sputnik.

"We hope that the positive atmosphere that dominated at the meeting in Osaka will be converted into concrete actions and instructing the authorities to rectify the crisis situation in Russian-US relations," Antonov said on Friday.