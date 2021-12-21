UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes Putin, Scholz Will Communicate, Values Relations With Germany - Kremlin

Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:50 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia hopes that President Vladimir Putin will communicate with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Moscow values its relations with Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Russia expelled two German diplomats in response to Berlin's similar decision.

"We hope that these contacts will happen," Peskov said if Putin and Scholz plan to discuss the expulsion of diplomats.

The spokesman also said that Russia "values" its relations with Germany and is interested in their development.

