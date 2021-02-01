UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Relations With EU Will Become Warmer After Borrell's Visit - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Russia Hopes Relations With EU Will Become Warmer After Borrell's Visit - Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russia hopes that relations with the European Union could become warmer following the upcoming visit of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I hope so. However, I cannot say that our relations are deeply frozen," Chizhov said, when asked if Borrell's visit to Moscow, planned for February 4-6, could "unfreeze" the bilateral relations.

Russia and the bloc maintain contacts on trade, politics, personal data protection and implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the diplomat noted.

Chizhov expressed hope that similar meetings would be held more often, either in the Russian capital or in Brussels.

"The latest visit to Russia was paid by Federica Mogherini, Josep Borrell's predecessor in the post, back in April 2017. Of course, there have been both phone conversations and meetings on the sidelines of different events, but no full-scale visits have been paid since," Chizhov recalled.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Visit Brussels Vladimir Putin February April 2017 Post

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 February 2021

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Nour ..

10 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.