Russia Hopes Release of Afghan Prisoners Under US-Taliban Deal to Be Completed - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Moscow hopes that the process of the prisoner release under the US-Taliban agreement will be fully completed, despite the obstacles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, some reports have emerged recently on new difficulties in launching an inter-Afghan dialogue.

"We are talking about the release of six specific persons on the list of militants who are involved in terrorist attacks against foreign citizens, as well as Kabul's recent demand to release two dozen Afghan security officers who are being held by the Taliban. We hope that these issues will not become new obstacles that block the launch of peaceful dialogue and will be resolved in the near future," Zakharova told reporters.