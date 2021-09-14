UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes Strategic Stability Talks With US To Have Clear Goals - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Moscow hopes that the new round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability will not turn into a "dialogue for the sake of dialogue," clear goals are needed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We hope that this will not be a dialogue for the sake of dialogue, but will lead to the formulation of goals that we will strive to achieve within the framework of our work," Ryabkov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

Earlier, a senior diplomatic source told Sputnik that the second round of Russian-US strategic stability consultations would take place on September 30 in Geneva.

