Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal To Help Resolve Crisis - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia expects that the implementation of the agreement concluded between the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burkhan, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, previously ousted by the military from the post, will help stabilize the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The agreements reached by the Sudanese leaders have become an important step towards resolving the acute internal crisis in the country. We hope that their implementation will help stabilize the situation in Sudan and create favorable conditions for the further advancement of Sudanese society in the transition period," Zakharova said in a commentary.

"We firmly believe that the friendly Sudanese people are capable of independently solving their internal problems. We consider any attempts to interfere in the sovereign affairs of Sudan as unacceptable," she added.

